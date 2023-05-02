"Bundle of lies": Pralhad Joshi on Congress manifesto

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Reacting to the manifesto released by the Congress party for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the promises a "bundle of lies" and said that similar promises made in other states haven't been fulfilled yet.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "All the promises are a bundle of lies. They said the same thing in Himachal Pradesh, also in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where they are about to complete their term, but nothing has been done till now".

"People have lost the trust in the party and there is a trust deficit between people and the party," he added.



He also hit out at the Congress party over the promise of "decisive action" against organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal and the restoration of Muslim reservations.

"They won't be able to restore the Muslim reservation, but by saying these they are again doing appeasement politics and unconstitutional work. Their agenda of banning Bajrang Dal. In a way, they are trying to equate Bajrang Dal and PFI. The PFI is a terrorist organisation," he said.

The BJP leader added, "The MHA notification stated that it is indulged in unlawful activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of the country, and also has links with terrorist organisations like ISIS. But the Siddaramaiah government has taken back cases on 1700 people linked to PFI. So, in a way, they are supporting a terrorist organisation and opposing the patriot Bajrang Dal. The people will teach them a lesson".

Earlier in the day, the Congress party released the manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The manifesto was released in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

