By-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 23, Election Commission of India (ECI) stated on Thursday.

Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on September 23, while counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The by-elections were necessitated after the resignations of Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth from the Rajya Sabha and the Samajwadi Party. Both the leaders joined BJP earlier this month. (ANI)

