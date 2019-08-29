Representative Image
By-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from UP on Sept 23

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 23, Election Commission of India (ECI) stated on Thursday.
Polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on September 23, while counting of votes will take place on the same day.
The by-elections were necessitated after the resignations of Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth from the Rajya Sabha and the Samajwadi Party. Both the leaders joined BJP earlier this month. (ANI)

