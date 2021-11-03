Bypolls result: BJP sweeps Assam, major boost for Congress in Himachal, TMC emerges victorious in Bengal

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In the recently announced bypolls results, it is a win-win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in Assam swept bypolls on all five seats on Tuesday. The BJP bagged Thowra, Bhabanipur and Mariani Assembly seats while its ally United People's Party, Liberal won Gossaigaon and Tumulpur Assembly seats.

In Mizoram, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) won the Tuirial Assembly seat.

In another Northeastern state Meghalaya, the ruling party, the National People's Party (NPP) won Rajabala and Mawryngkneng Assembly seats while the United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged the Mawphlang Assembly seat in the bypolls.

Moving to central India, BJP registered victory in two out of three Assembly constituencies and Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidates emerged victorious on Jobat and Prithvipur constituencies. On the other hand, Congress managed to win the Raigaon constituency.

In Haryana, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won the Ellenabad Assembly seat that went to bypolls on October 30.



In Bihar, the Janata Dal (United), a constituent of the ruling NDA retained both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won by-polls in all four assembly seats in West Bengal. TMC candidates won Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba assembly with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing on the second position on all four seats.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party has retained the Badvel assembly constituency.

In the high-octane Huzurabad Assembly seat in Telangana, former cabinet minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender won the bypolls. Rajender defeated his nearest rival, Telegu Desam Party's Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of 23,855 votes.

In Karnataka, BJP has won Sindgi Assembly bypolls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP faced a setback as the Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliamentary constituency.

Similarly, Congress swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections. (ANI)

