CAA 2019 protests: CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to keep an eye on people spreading fake news

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a video conference with the state officials and directed them to keep an eye on people spreading fake news about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

The video conference was attended by all the ADGs, Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, DMs, and SSPs.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to reach out to religious preachers, maulvis and other organisations and made them understand that CAA 2019 is not discriminatory to any religion, caste or community.

"The people who are fanning violence, they are not students, they are devils. A thorough investigation should be conducted against those who are tampering with the laws," he added.

The statement from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister came just after protests erupted over the CAA 2019 in Rampur and Prayagraj.

Police have imposed section 144 in Rampur after more than 200 people took to the streets to protest against the Act.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)