CAA against constitution, says Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats

Panjim (Goa) [India[, Dec 17 (ANI): The Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is against the constitution and demanded its immediate revocation.

A statement on Monday from the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats said, "The CAA bill is against the constitution and violated Article 14, 15 and 21 of the constitution. The Bill is communal divisive and regressive as it includes a "religious test" for granting citizenship. The bill will damage the unity and plural nature of India."

"The CAA Bill combined with the NRC will create mistrust and damage the social fabric of India. The CAA bill has damaged the image of the Nation in the eyes of the International Community. The Association of All Goa Muslim Jamaats rejects the bill and demands it immediate revocation in the interest of the nation," the statement said.

The statement further said, "The Muslims have demonstrated their patience in the wake of repeated hate speeches by parliamentarians, legislators and others. None of these individuals faced any legal action for spreading hate against Muslims. In all the other matters also the Muslims have demonstrated patience and upheld the maturity needed for social relations."

"The CAA bill and NRC have far-reaching consequences and the Muslim of India who rejected the two-nation theory and stayed back in Idia understand the potential damage it can cause. They have unanimously rejected it and as always will be in the forefront to lead the movement to uphold the freedom of India and the constitution. The Muslims will play their role in protecting the constitution and secular ethos of the nation," it added (ANI)

