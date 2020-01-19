CAA concerns those from foreign country: Swaraj Kaushal

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Allaying fears of those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act claiming the law to be 'anti-religion', former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday said that the law does not concern those living in India but only those who are "from a foreign country."

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Kaushal said: "Frankly, I really do not find one good reason to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It does not concern people who are already here. It concerns those who have come from a foreign country."

The introduction of the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, has sparked nationwide protests.

Kaushal, who served as the Governor of Mizoram between 1990 and 1993, further said that the newly amended act is only for the people who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"Today we have a friendly government in Bangladesh. Was it always a friendly government? No. There was a government in which fanatics dominated. Do you leave your people at the mercy of such people," he questioned assertively. (ANI)

