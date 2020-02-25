CAA matter must be resolved democratically: BJP's Narender Rana on violence in North-East Delhi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): BJP leader Narendra Singh Rana on Tuesday slammed those fanning violence in North-East Delhi during clashes between two groups supporting and opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the matter should be resolved in a "democratic way".

"This is not right. I am a BJP leader but also a citizen of India. The protestors are blocking roads. They are not listening to the Supreme Court's interlocutors. This is a conspiracy...This issue must be resolved in a democratic way," he told ANI here.

As many as seven people were killed in violence in the North-East district of the national capital on Monday, police said. The violence occurred after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors at various places in the area on Monday.

A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah on late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on law and order situation in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace.

"I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in North-East Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate," Kejriwal said at a press conference after holding a meeting with the officials and MLAs of the violence-affected areas of the city, at his residence. (ANI)

