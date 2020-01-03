CAA not in India's interest, should not be implemented: Yechury

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is not in India's interest and it should not be implemented.

"Kerala government or any other government in the country is elected government. Every Assembly has its set of rules... Our opinion is very clear that this is not in India's interest and it should not be implemented," Yechury told reporters here when asked about Kerala Assembly's resolution against the Citizenship law.

"Their own concept of a Hindu Rashtra needs a unitary state structure. The slogan of Hindu, Hindi and Hindustan is a unitary state. They don't accept federalism and diversity," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

