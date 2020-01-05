'CAA, NRC and NPR will not be implemented in Delhi in 'current forms' if Congress comes to power'

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Congress on Sunday announced that the CAA, NRC and NPR exercises will not be carried out in their "current forms" in Delhi if the party forms government in the national capital in the upcoming assembly elections.

"If we come into power in Delhi, we will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in their current forms," senior Congress leader Ajay Maken told media during a presser.

The Congress party has included the promise in its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections, he said.

The party also demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convene a special Assembly session to clear his stand on the CAA, NRC and NPR.

"Delhi Chief Minister kept mum over misbehaviour with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. We demand that he call a special session wherein government clears its stand on the issues," said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

On a question on whether the state government has the right to stall the three process, Maken said that NPR process can be controlled by the state government as it is carried out by state employees.

"NPR is carried out by state government employees and state government can direct its employees to carry out the exercise in a certain way. They will have to follow it," he said.

Elections are scheduled to take place in Delhi in the early months of this year. (ANI)