CAA, NRC are not going to be implemented in Rajasthan, announces Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not going to be implemented in the state.

Speaking at a rally here after conducting a peace march, Chief Minister Gehlot said: "I have said it with an open heart -- CAA and NRC are not going to be implemented in Rajasthan."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot said: "Modiji you should listen -- nine states have said it. Even your partners Bihar Chief Minister and Odisha Chief Minister, who supported you in Parliament, are saying that they won't implement NRC."

"You should understand public sentiments and announce that neither NRC in its current form nor the CAA will be implemented," said Chief Minister Gehlot.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot tweeted in Hindi saying, "The Prime Minister should make people believe that he is worried regarding the infiltrators in the country and he wants to stop them."

"If the Prime Minister's actions are limited to stoping infiltrators, then the whole country will support him irrespective of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. These days the situation in the country is very serious. I appeal to the Prime Minister to try to understand the feelings of the people of the nation and scrap CAA and NRC," said he. (ANI)

