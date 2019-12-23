New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state.
"In Maharashtra, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC will not be implemented," Thorat said at Congress' 'Satyagraha for Unity' protest at Rajghat.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
CAA, NRC won't be implemented in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
ANI | Updated: Dec 23, 2019 22:06 IST
