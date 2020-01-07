CAA protest: Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer SR Darapuri released from Lucknow prison

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri were released from Lucknow jail on Tuesday.

Speaking to media after her release, Jafar said that she will continue to protest until the Centre rolls back the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The fear of being jailed and beaten up has now gone, thanks to Yogi Ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath). I will continue to protest strongly till the time this inhuman law is withdrawn," she said.

Jafar and Darapuri were held last month in connection with the protest against the CAA in Lucknow.

They were granted bail on Saturday by the Lucknow Session court. Besides them, 13 other anti-CAA protesters, too, were granted bail. All the accused were directed by the court to deposit Rs 50,000 each as a bond bail.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the arrest of Jafar and said that she was sent to jail by the police on "baseless allegations".

Protests had erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

