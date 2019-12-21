CAA protest: Police issues notice to Siddaramaiah over his Mangaluru visit

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru has issued a notice to Congress leader Siddaramaiah, in connection with his visit to the city, stating that it may lead to 'law and order situation'.

The notice issued to Siddaramaiah on Friday states that 'his entry in the city may lead to law and order situation'.

Earlier yesterday, Section 144 had been imposed in several districts of Karnataka following the public agitation over CAA in the state, including the areas of Hubli, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The police have imposed Section 144 in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)