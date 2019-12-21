CAA Protest: Trinamool delegation to visit Lucknow on Dec 22

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A four-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress will be visiting Lucknow tomorrow to meet the grieving families of those who were killed in police firing.

The delegation which is expected to reach Lucknow on December 22 will be led by Dinesh Trivedi.

The other members include MPs, Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas.

"Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," read the statement.

Several people died in police firing in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on December 20, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Uttar Pradesh government's Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Friday said that five people had lost their lives in the violence during protests over the amended Citizenship Act in the state.

On Friday, clashes between police and mob were witnessed in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Bahraich, Bareilly etc.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

