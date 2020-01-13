CAA was passed by parliament, West Bengal will have to implement it, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that West Bengal is part of India and hence it will have to implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has been passed by the parliament of the country.

"Any law that is passed by the parliament should be accepted by every state of the nation. West Bengal is part of the nation and Mamata Banerjee should read history and gain some knowledge about the Indian Constitution. It is completely unconstitutional and impossible that the state supersedes a law passed by the parliament. People who are misleading the nation are the same who do not want peace and harmony to prevail in the country," Naqvi told reporters here.

"No question on citizenship will be raised in any manner on any citizens of this country including Muslims. The citizenship act is only for those people who are religiously persecuted. India offers security, prosperity to all the Indian Muslims. People who are instigating the crowd are against the very foundation on which this nation is standing. Citizens should understand the real motives of such people," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she also tore the notification regarding the implementation of CAA.

Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday had stated that she has informed him that if he wants to do the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and CAA, then he will have to do it over her body.

CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)