CAB is direct assault on secularism: Oppn leaders criticse passage of Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Leaders from several opposition parties on Wednesday lamented the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 through Rajya Sabha, terming it as a direct assault on secularism.

"It is unconstitutional to link citizenship with religion. #CAB2019 is a direct assault on secularism, equality, and fraternity - principles which are essential to any democracy. AIADMK once again stands completely exposed for its decision to support this immoral legislation," DMK leader MK Stalin tweeted.

Former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, "New India - No country for humans."

The landmark Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Wednesday got the nod of Parliament after the Rajya Sabha approved the Bill.

As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting.

Reacting to his party boycotting the voting, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "My party and I felt that when answers are not given properly then it is not right to either support or oppose the Bill."

"We didn't say that the refugees shouldn't be granted citizenship, they should be given. But we said that if it's a conspiracy for vote bank politics and allegations are being levelled against you then they should not be granted voting rights for 25 years. Secondly, if you look at the population and resources of India, how many people can you take in? They also did not clear the stand on Tamil Hindus in Sri Lanka. There are so many things," he said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the development.

"Shiv Sena not voting for the Bill after voting for it in Lok Sabha, is a welcome development," said Chidambaram.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien slammed the Central government saying that it only makes big promises but all of their promises fail.

"This government only makes big promises but all their promises fail. Mamata Di has stated clearly that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in West Bengal," the TMC leader said. (ANI)

