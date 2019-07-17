Cabinet approves Dam Safety Bill

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for introduction of Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in Parliament, which will help in meeting requirement of having uniform safety procedures for specified dams in the country.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the Dam Safety Bill, 2019, will bring more than 5,600 dams under the ambit of dam safety regulations.

The bill entails the creation of a National Dam Safety Authority as a regulatory body, which will implement the policy, guidelines, and standards on dam safety in the country.

State committee on dam safety will be set up by the state governments. Every state will also set up a State Dam Safety Organisation.

A national committee on dam safety will be set up to evolve safety policies and recommend necessary regulations.

Officials said dam safety bill will address all issues concerning dam safety including regular inspection of dams, emergency action plan, adequate repair and maintenance funds, and instrumentation and safety manuals.

The bill lays onus of dam safety on the dam owner and provides for penal provisions for commission and omission of certain acts. (ANI)

