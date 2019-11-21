Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of BPCL, SCI, 3 other CPSEs

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a major decision, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, THDCIL, and NEEPCO.
Briefing the media about the decisions on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be strategic disinvestment of central government's shareholding of 53.29 per cent in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (except its equity shareholding of 61.65 per cent in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and management control) along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.
There will be strategic disinvestment of BPCL's shareholding of 61.65 per cent in NRL along with transfer of management control to a CPSE operating in the oil and gas sector, she said.
The minister said there will be strategic disinvestment of the central government's shareholding of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corporation of India Ltd along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.
In the Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR), there will be strategic disinvestment of the central government's shareholding of 30.8 per cent (out of 54.8 per cent equity presently held) along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.
While in Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL), there will be strategic disinvestment of government's shareholding of 74.23 per cent along with transfer of management control to identified CPSE strategic buyer - NTPC.
In North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), there will be strategic disinvestment of the central government's shareholding of 100 per cent along with transfer of management control to an identified CPSE strategic buyer - NTPC.
An official release said that strategic disinvestment of CPSEs will be undertaken through already established procedures and mechanisms.
It said that the resources unlocked by the strategic disinvestment of these CPSEs would be used to finance the social sector and developmental programmes of the government benefiting the people.
The unlocked resources would form part of the budget and the usage would come to the scrutiny of the public.
The strategic buyer is expected to ring in new management/technology/investment for the growth of these companies.
The release said that the government reinitiated the policy of strategic disinvestment in 2015 in order to open up sectors for private enterprise to bring efficiency in management that would contribute to general economic development.
Finance Minister, in her budget speech of 2019, had also announced that in view of current macroeconomic parameters, more CPSEs will be offered for strategic disinvestment.
The release said strategic disinvestment is guided by the basic economic principle that the government should discontinue its engagement in manufacturing/producing goods and services in sectors where the competitive markets have come of age, and such entities would most likely perform better in the private hands due to various factors such as technology up-grading and efficient management practices. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:40 IST

Agra: 5 Russian tourists held for flying drones near Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Police here took 5 Russian tourists into custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of Taj Mahal, said Superintendent of Police (SP) City, BR Prasad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:45 IST

Cabinet approves reduction of govt's equity in select CPSEs...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs accorded 'in-principle' approval for enabling reduction of central government's paid-up share capital below 51 per cent in select CPSEs, while retaining the management and control on case-to-case basis, taking into account t

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 01:16 IST

Free high-speed internet to be provided across Bengaluru: Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Free high-speed internet for an hour per day will be provided to people across Bengaluru with the help of all interested players in the market, said Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:45 IST

Cabinet approves amendments in Toll-Operate-Transfer model

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved amendments proposed in the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) Model by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:41 IST

MHA revokes citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for misrepresentation of facts.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:40 IST

ABVP, DUSU to conduct march in solidarity with JNU students

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) have extended their support to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in their protest and have announced two different peace march on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:36 IST

Cabinet approves initiatives to revive construction sector

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved certain measures pertaining to the construction sector and noted that the government entities will take the decision to initiate proceedings for setting aside of the arbitral award, and any related appeal with t

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 00:09 IST

Senior IPS officer Abhaya is new Odisha DGP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Abhaya, the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, has been appointed the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:59 IST

Indian Army always in favour of disability pension: Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): General Bipin Rawat has clarified that the Army was fully in favour of the disability pension and will take complete care of the personnel in the war-wounded category.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:59 IST

Union Cabinet approves MoU with Finland in tourism

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Finland for strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:59 IST

Tamil Nadu awarded with Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen award

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu and Peddapalli were awarded the 'Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen-2019' award in state and district categories, respectively, for best "quantitative and qualitative sanitation" facilities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:53 IST

Cabinet approves Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for introducing the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the ongoing session of Parliament to replace the Ordinance.

Read More
iocl