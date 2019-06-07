New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has been convened for Friday at the official residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Prakash Javadekar and Prahlad Joshi are other members of the Parliamentary Affairs committee.
Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees. (ANI)
Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:53 IST
