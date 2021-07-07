Cabinet expansion: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sonowal among 43 leaders to take oath today, here's the complete list

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): As many as 43 leaders will take oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019, according to sources.
Here is the complete list of 43 leaders who, according to sources, will be sworn in as ministers today:
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Bhupender Yadav
Kiren Rijiju
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
G. Kishan Reddy
Meenakshi Lekhi
Anurag Thakur
Sarbananda Sonowal
Pashupati Kumar Paras
Anupriya Patel
Dr L Murugan
Shobha Karandlaje
Ajay Bhatt
Narayan Tatu Rane
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Ramchandra Prasad Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raj Kumar Singh
Parshottam Rupala
Pankaj Choudhary
Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
Annpurna Devi
A. Narayanaswamy.
Kaushal Kishore,
B. L. Verma
Ajay Kumar
Chauhan Devusinh
Bhagwanth Khuba
Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Pratima Bhoumik
Dr. Subhas Sarkar
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
Bishweswar Tudu
Shantanu Thakur
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
John Barla
Nisith Pramanik
It is learnt from reliable sources that post-expansion, there will be 12 members from the SC community, including two in the cabinet; eight members will be from Scheduled Tribes in the Council of Ministers out of which three will be in the cabinet.
After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders, out of which five will be in the cabinet.
Sources further informed that there will be a substantial increase in the number of professionals in the cabinet.
"Post expansion there will be 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, and seven civil servants in total," the sources said.
As reported by ANI yesterday, there will be a special focus on bringing down the average age of the Modi cabinet, post-expansion there will be 14 ministers below the age of 50, and six will be in the cabinet. (ANI)
