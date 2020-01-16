Cabinet expansion soon, says Hemant Soren

ANI |

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday hinted towards the expansion of his Cabinet likely to be done in next couple of days.

Soren in Delhi held a meeting with Congress leaders regarding power sharing in the Jharkhand government.

While talking to media after returning from Delhi, Soren said here, "Lots of discussions were done there. Everything will be clear very soon.. Let's keep something for us to decide."

Earlier it was being said that the alliance in the state is facing some sort of disagreement as Congress is demanding five seats in the Cabinet, but JMM is willing to give only four.

"Everything will be done by agreement," said Soren

On the other hand, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will hold meeting of all newly elected legislators in Delhi on January 17. It is expected that Jharkhand Cabinet expansion will be announced after that. (ANI)

