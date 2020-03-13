Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for Central govt employees by 4 per cent

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees.

"The Union Cabinet has approved four per cent hike in dearness allowance for central government employees," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said while addressing a media briefing here.

The Cabinet approved an increase of four per cent DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020. This is over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension. (ANI)

