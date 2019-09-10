Representative Image
Representative Image

Cabinet likely to discuss matter on e-cigarette ban: Health Ministry sources

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the matter on the e-cigarettes ban through Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance 2019, sources at the Union Health Ministry said.
One of the main priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in the first 100 days was to ban e-cigarettes which are said to be the main cause for nicotine addiction among youth.
Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) or e-cigarettes are battery-powered devices used to smoke or 'vape', a flavoured solution containing nicotine, an addictive chemical found in cigarettes which are harmful to health.
Based on the hazardous effects of e-cigarettes on health, the Health ministry has codified a draft with strict rules and laws on e-cigarettes called 'The Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance 2019' to stop the unexpected growth of e-cigarette market in India which is unregulated so far. The draft ordinance was further sent to the Group of Minister's (GOM) to examine its various aspects.
TheGOM has discussed with the health ministry: "At present, there is no legislation available to deal with these hazardous products."
On provisions related to search and seizure operations, it has been further discussed that there will be authorised officers to keep a vigil on sale, distribution and usage of e-cigarettes.
"Authorised officer can conduct search and seizures. He has the power to seize property, stocks, records in offences," GOM discussed.
According to the top sources in the ministry, "The health ministry wants to stop the mushrooming stage of e-cigarettes and avoid any damage in the interest of the public which is unaware of the health hazard of such devices like vape/Juul/pods. The discussion of GOM has been done and hopefully, it will be taken up in the next cabinet meeting."
The draft ordinance to ban the e-cigarettes includes the strict prohibition on production, import, distribution, sale and use of electronic cigarettes along with imprisonment and penalty for violators.
In the draft ordinance, the health ministry has proposed maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with the penalty for offenders.
A few months back, the ICMR released a white paper based on over 200 international studies demanding a complete ban on e-cigarettes. It stated that Nicotine is considered as one of the most addictive substances making a potential risk of a person being addicted to it throughout life.
In a white paper, the ICMR said e-cigarettes adversely affect the cardiovascular system, impairs respiratory immune cell function and airways in a way similar to cigarette smoking and is responsible for severe respiratory diseases.
Professor Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India and Director General ICMR, New Delhi said, "Given the extent of harmful health effects of e-cigarettes to the users as well passive exposure and multiple faces of the ENDS or e-cigarettes use epidemic around the world where it was introduced, if no appropriate interventions are taken at the right time by bringing together all stakeholders under one umbrella to prevent this impending epidemics of e-cigarettes use, it can lead to a public health disaster in India."
However, Vape Association of India and representatives of Vape industry are opposing this move of the government and urging them to regulate e-cigarettes instead of a total ban.
Dr SK Arora, Additional Director (Health) at Delhi government said: "E-cigarettes contain harmful substances and its emissions are carcinogenic. It leads to second hand smoking/ emission. Moreover, there are no long term studies to prove any safety profile of ENDS. Such devices shouldn't be offered to public. Labeling ENDS as cessation device is unethical and may lead to dual addiction."
States like Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Mizoram have already banned use and sale of e-cigarettes, vape and e-hookah. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:48 IST

India well prepared to handle allegations of human rights...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Defence expert PK Sehgal on Tuesday said that India is completely prepared to respond to alleged human rights violations in Kashmir if raised by Pakistan in the United Nations Human Rights Violation Council (UNHRC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:42 IST

Bihar: Traffic Challan issued against son of Union Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): BJP leader and the son of Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey, Arijit Shashwat on Tuesday alleged that he was wrongly issued a traffic ticket despite following all rules and carrying necessary documents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:35 IST

Opposition leaders pay glowing tributes to Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Several opposition leaders on Tuesday paid homage to former Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley at acondolence meeting organised in his remembrance by BJP here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:31 IST

'Ashamed and sorry' for crime committed here, says Archbishop of...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby on Tuesday visited Jallianwala Bagh memorial and said that he was both 'ashamed and sorry' for the crime which was committed at that site in 1919.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:30 IST

Tension prevails in Guntur village as TDP, YSRCP workers clash;...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Tension prevailed in Granthasiri village of Guntur on Tuesday following clashes between ruling YSR Congress (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:27 IST

UP govt decides to provide interim compensation to rape, mob...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide interim compensation to victims of rape, mob violence and acid attack incidents.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:26 IST

Gujarat reduces fines for traffic violations

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced the revised fines for violation of traffic rules for the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:24 IST

Never thought I would have to pay homage to Jaitley my younger...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he had never thought he would have to pay homage to younger friend and former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:15 IST

Kanpur IIT professor removed over charge of misconduct with foreign woman

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kanpur on Tuesday removed a senior faculty member from teaching responsibilities after a foreign student accused him of "inappropriate conduct".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:13 IST

RSS-BJP to promote spiritual legacy of Dara Shikoh

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A symposium on the spiritual legacy of Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh will see the participation of eminent leaders of RSS and BJP including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi besides newly appointed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the national capital on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:13 IST

RSS-affiliate SJM welcomes ASEAN-India FTA review

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday welcomed the outcome of India's consultations with ten-member ASEAN which agreed to initiate a review of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) in goods to make it "more user-friendly, simple and trade facilitativ

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:06 IST

Delhi: Doha-bound IndiGo flight returns to bay after facing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi to Doha on Tuesday returned to the bay before taking off after a severe technical error was detected in the Airbus A320 aircraft fitted with neo engine, sources said.

Read More
iocl