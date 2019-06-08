Cabinet panel on parliamentary affairs meeting ends at Rajnath's residence

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The first meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) concluded here on late Friday evening at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the meeting.

Besides the above, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Consumer Affairs Ramvilas Paswan, Social Justice Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and also part of the CCPA. (ANI)

