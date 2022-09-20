Cabinet reshuffle expected in Uttarakhand government

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): A major reshuffle is expected in the Uttarakhand cabinet soon, as per the sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has sought confidential reports of ministers and MLAs from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is currently present at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Dhami took oath as CM of the state in March this year for the second time in a row. BJP led by Dhami in the state had won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.

The present cabinet that was formed in March this year, includes Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Saurabh Bahuguna, Chandan Ram Das and Prem Chandra Agarwal.



Presently, Dhami holds charge of 21 departments with him which include industrial development and mining, disaster management and rehabilitation, home guard, home, civil aviation, prisons, civil defence, excise, Ayush, environment protection and climate change, labour, general, and revenue management.

Prem Chand Aggarwal, Saurabh Bahuguna and Chandan Ramdas were included in the earlier cabinet while Banshidhar Bhagat, Arvind Pandey and Bishan Singh Chufal - BJP's prominent faces in the previous government were excluded from the cabinet.

Chandan Ramdas who was a new face in the cabinet was given the charge of minority affairs, micro, small and medium industries, transport and social welfare.

Saurabh Bahuguna was given charge of skill development, protocol and sugarcane development animal husbandry, fisheries, and sugar trade.

Prem Chand Aggarwal was given charge of parliamentary affairs, census and housing finance, urban development. (ANI)

