Cabinet to meet on Monday

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): The meeting of the Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is scheduled to be conducted at the Parliament Annexe New Building on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting.

Members of the CCEA include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar along with other four ministers. (ANI)

