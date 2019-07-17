Calcutta HC cancels no-confidence notice against Bidhannagar Mayor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled no-confidence notice moved by Trinamool Congress councillors against Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta.

"Only the Chairman can issue the notice, but the commissioner cannot issue notice. Hence, the meeting which was to take place tomorrow stands cancelled," said Justice Samapti Chatterjee.

However, the court asked to reissue fresh notice while setting aside the earlier notice.

Earlier, TMC councillors had signed a no-confidence document against Dutta and submitted it to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Chairman requesting him to convene a special board meeting to consider a resolution for removal of the Mayor.

"The elected councillors of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation have lost confidence over the activities of Sabyasachi Dutta, present Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. His manner of functioning has lost our confidence," read the letter submitted by the TMC councillors. (ANI)

