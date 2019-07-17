Representative Image
Representative Image

Calcutta HC cancels no-confidence notice against Bidhannagar Mayor

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:14 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled no-confidence notice moved by Trinamool Congress councillors against Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta.
"Only the Chairman can issue the notice, but the commissioner cannot issue notice. Hence, the meeting which was to take place tomorrow stands cancelled," said Justice Samapti Chatterjee.
However, the court asked to reissue fresh notice while setting aside the earlier notice.
Earlier, TMC councillors had signed a no-confidence document against Dutta and submitted it to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Chairman requesting him to convene a special board meeting to consider a resolution for removal of the Mayor.
"The elected councillors of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation have lost confidence over the activities of Sabyasachi Dutta, present Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. His manner of functioning has lost our confidence," read the letter submitted by the TMC councillors. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:50 IST

Telangana doubles old age, widow pensions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana government on Wednesday announced to double the pension amounts for window and elderly people from the existing Rs 1000 to Rs 2016.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:48 IST

Ranchi girl vows to act against those who complained against her

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): Richa Bharati, the girl who was asked by a court to distribute copies of Quran as a bail condition, said on Wednesday that she would take action against the people who filed a complaint against her for allegedly posting communal comments on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:27 IST

Judgement gladdened our hearts, restored faith in rule of law:...

London (Britain), July 17 (ANI): Harish Salve, India's legal Counsel in Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice expressed "gratitude" to the World Court for its intervention in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:20 IST

Cabinet approves bill to amend Companies Act, 2013

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to amend the Companies Act, 2013 to ensure better compliance levels and re-categorise some of the compoundable offences as civil defaults.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:12 IST

2 police personnel killed in Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Two police personnel died after a van with 24 under-trial prisoners en route to Moradabad jail was attacked by criminals, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:10 IST

HD Kumaraswamy issues whip to JDS MLAs including rebels ahead of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday evening issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Cabinet approves bill to amend National Institute of Design Act, 2014

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014 and grant the status of national importance to new National Institute of Designs (NIDs).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:00 IST

'ICJ verdict a complete victory for India'

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a "complete victory for India", top government sources said today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:59 IST

Availability of judgements in regional languages will help...

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind made a case for availability of Supreme Court and High Court judgements in regional languages and said the move will help spread legal learning, understanding and awareness across the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:56 IST

Government committed deporting illegal immigrants: Shah

New Delhi (India) July 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Centre was committed to identifying illegal immigrants and deporting them as per the international law.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:46 IST

Warning issued after IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Kerala

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning and preparatory advice to administration and people in the wake of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in Idukki and Malappuram districts on July 18.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:45 IST

AICC approves election of Digambar Kamat as LoP in Goa assembly

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday approved the election of former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly.

Read More
iocl