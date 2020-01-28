Calcutta University students block Guv's car, protest against CAA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Scores of students at Calcutta University blocked the car of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday morning.

The Governor had come to attend the convocation ceremony at the University.

The students with placards also raised slogans like 'Governor Go Back". Some of them also marked their protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

