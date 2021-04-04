Campaigning draws to close in Kerala ahead of April 6 Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] (India), April 4 (ANI) The public campaigning for Kerala Assembly elections 2021, drew to a close on Sunday evening. This time there was no traditional 'Kottikalasam', the final campaign celebration in the state, which was banned on the recommendation of the Election Commission to adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

Over 27 lakh people are expected to vote in all 140 constituencies spread out over Kerala when it goes in to vote on April 6 in the Assembly polls that is being held in a single phase across the state.

The state is ruled by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had won 91 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections defeating the United Democratic Front that bagged only 47 seats. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the third constituent in the triangular contest the state is headed into. The presence of the BJP, which is positioning itself as a political alternative with candidates like the Metroman 'E Sreedharan' will impact the attempts made by both the LDF and the UDF to swing the constituencies to their favour.

A string of high profile campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman Union Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat, Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury, and many more national leaders campaigned for their parties.

All parties attempted to make an impression with the voters through roadshows, rallies and house visits in campaigning that lasted nearly a month. While LDF is attempting to highlight the development and welfare measures, UDF, which is seeking to return to power after 5 years, is focusing on corruption and nepotism charges against the government. NDA focused on corruption charges against the LDF and the Centre's welfare policies while reminding the voters of the days of Sabarimala protest.

On the final day of campaigning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a roadshow in his constituency Dharmadom in Kannur district while Rahul Gandhi led a roadshow in Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district.

PM Modi alleged that there is no development in the state and the governance in the state is on 'hartal' (strike), he also said that United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) are twins when it comes to nepotism, corruption and political violence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the party if voted to power in Kerala, will implement Nyay Yojana in the state thereby eradicating poverty from the state while the Centre's new farm laws take money out of the public's pockets.

He largely attacked PM Narendra Modi sparing the LDF-led Kerala Government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave Rahul Gandhi the title of 'tourist politician' and said he would not undertake any development work in Wayanad in the same way that he had failed to make better the constituency of Amethi, from where he was MP for 15 years.

Amit Shah conducted roadshows in Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who campaigned in Malappuram and Kannur, said the LDF and the UDF were practising politics of corruption, violence and appeasement of minorities

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused the UDF and LDF governments of not "showing courage" to bring anti-love jihad law in Kerala for vote bank politics.

"We should not forget that activities of PFI and SDPI activities are becoming a threat to national security. LDF's soft corner for such elements indicate a serious threat to the security of Kerala and the future of the youth," he said.

BJP national President JP Nadda linked LDF with Gold Scam in Kerala and United Democratic Front UDF with the infamous solar scam, and termed both alliances as "scamsters" who "believe in corruption."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan retorted to all the allegations raising doubts on the misuse of Central agencies and he claimed that during his regime, the days of corruption were over.

He alleged that there is an alliance between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. He slammed Centre and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for trying to destroy Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the politics in Kerala has become violent and it is driven by tension due to policies of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). She also slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that his government's agenda is to sell state assets to corporates.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)