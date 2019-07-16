Can extend Parliament session if needed: PM tells BJP lawmakers

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Addressing a meeting of BJP lawmakers at party's parliamentary meeting held here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at extending the number of days in the ongoing monsoon session of parliament, if needed.

Prime Minister Modi told BJP MP's today that if needed Parliament session can be extended, sources told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had briefed reporters about the meeting and said, "PM has reiterated that attendance is compulsory in the house and there is no exception to this. He has asked them to ensure that the government schemes reach people."

Expressing displeasure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took "serious cognizance" of those ministers who did not adhere to the roster duty in Parliament.

"There are complaints that ministers remain absent during their roster duties. Prime Minister asked for their names by the evening and said that serious cognizance will be taken," a senior BJP parliamentarian, who was present in the meeting, told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

The Prime Minister also asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to share with him the names of the ministers who miss the roster.

Whenever Parliament is in session, a roster is prepared for ministers so that at least one or two of those from the Cabinet remain in the House to answer the Opposition, if needed.

During the ongoing session of the Parliament, many opposition leaders have raised the issue of ministers being absent from the House. (ANI)

