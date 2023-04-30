"Can see a lot of enthusiasm among public...BJP will definitely come back to power": JP Nadda in Karnataka

Davangere (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that he can see a lot of enthusiasm among the people and is confident that people will vote for the 'double-engine government' and bring the party back to power.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "I am able to see a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Karnataka. The people are determined to bring the double-engine government back. They are happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, and want the development done by Yediyurappa and Bommai governments to continue in the state with the PM's blessings".

"I am able to see the indications and excitement, all in favour of BJP. Wherever I am going, people are turning up in large numbers. PM Modi started campaigning on Saturday, and people are enthralled with it. They will definitely give their blessings, and bring the BJP government back to power," he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Davangere, Nadda had alleged that Congress "encourages riots" in society whenever the party gains power.



"Our government is committed to working for the development of the poor, farmers, and women of the state. We have empowered the woman of the state. Whenever Congress comes to power, it encourages riots in society," he said.

Further attacking the Congress, Nadda said, "I have been asking for the past 5 days - why do they not give an answer on the big scams during the Siddaramaiah government? DK Shivakumar is out on bail - why do they not answer it? How do they get the courage to speak on corruption? People of Karnataka know everything well."

Meanwhile, the party is expected to release its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls on Monday, informed sources. The manifesto will be released by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.

The Prime Minister has hit the ground to campaign for the BJP in the last leg of the campaigning, in which he is conducting a number of poll rallies and roadshows.

The Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

