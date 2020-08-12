Can take over MCD schools if BJP fail in duties: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Delhi government can take over schools run by the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in case they failed to pay salaries to teachers and distributing textbooks to students.

"I keep hearing that MCD school teachers are not getting salaries and students are not getting books. If BJP is incapable of running them, give it to us and we will run them properly. But BJP should first admit that they cannot manage them," he said while speaking to ANI.

The statements came from the Delhi deputy chief minister after some news report surfaced that the teachers are not getting their pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

