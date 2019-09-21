Candidates with criminal antecedents to give information in newspapers, TV: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Candidates with criminal antecedents in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections are required to publish information in this regard in newspapers and broadcast it through television channels on three occasions during the campaign period, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

It also said that a political party that puts up candidates with criminal antecedents is also required to publish information about the criminal background of its candidates, both on its website and also in newspapers and television channel on three occasions.

It said that instructions in this regard had been issued last year in October. "This requirement is in pursuance of the judgment of the Supreme Court," the release said. (ANI)

