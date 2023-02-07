"Cannot answer opposition's questions if house is not working": Parliamentary Affairs Minister

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The pilot Parliamentary Meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the presentation of the budget session, took place on Tuesday. Various issues including the parliament logjam were discussed, informed the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda were also present.

Prahlad Joshi informed that the Prime Minister pointed out various crucial issues during the meeting.

Regarding the deadlock in the parliament by the opposition, the PM has expressed hope that the session will start from Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he has personally talked to the opposition leaders and all of them have assured him individually to let the house function.



"We also want a discussion, before President's address, a discussion should take place," Pralhad Joshi said.

"They (opposition) are blaming that government is not answering but how will the government answer if the house is not working," he added.

Regarding the budget, the PM said that it is for the first time in history that no one is able to call it a political budget even if it is presented just before the elections. The poor are at the centre of this budget.

Pralhad Joshi said that in all 10 budgets (including one interim budget), the poor have been at the centre at all times. All sections of society including the middle class got something from the budget.

The Prime Minister urged all the BJP Members of Parliament to explain the benefits of the budget in their respective constituencies. The PM asked them to interact with the people about the good intentions of the budget.

The PM, in the meeting, said that whenever a budget is presented it is always criticized, but this time even the rivals are praising it.

On the G20 management across the states, PM expressed joy that all the 20 meetings that have taken place, were managed well. Even the delegates are agreeing that the management is flawless. (ANI)

