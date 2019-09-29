Canonisation of Mariam Thresia is matter of pride for every Indian: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family.

Mariam Thresia will be canonised in the Vatican City by Pope Francis on October 13. Canonisation in the Roman Catholic Church is the official admission of a dead person into sainthood.

Calling it a matter of pride, Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' said, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that, on the coming October 13, his holiness Pope Francis will declare sister Mariam Thresia a saint. I pay heartfelt tributes to sister Mariam Thresia and congratulate the citizens of India, and especially our Christian brothers and sisters, for this achievement."

Pope Francis on July 1 had formally approved the canonisation of the Kerala nun at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican.

Sister Mariam was born on April 26, 1876, in Kerala's Puthenchira, and belonged to the Syro-Malabar Church based there. She was professed in 1914 and passed away on June 8, 1926.

Sister Mariam, in her short lifespan of 50 years, worked for the good humanity becoming a noble example for the entire world. She rendered service in the field of education and social service.

She had also built many schools, hostels and orphanages and throughout her life and remained devoted to this cause. (ANI)

