Capable public servant who was struggling in Congress: Scindia welcomes Cong's Sachin Birla into BJP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday welcomed the former Congress MLA Sachin Birla to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that Birla is a capable public servant whom he had known since he was struggling in Congress.

"I welcome him to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Birla has been a capable public servant and I have known him for a long while since he was struggling in Congress," he said.



Scindia's remarks came a day after Birla joined the BJP at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's public rally in Bediya, Khargone on Sunday.

The development comes ahead of the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh which are due to take place on three assembly segments-- Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon and one Lok Sabha seat-- Khandwa on October 30. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.

Earlier, on October 3, former Madhya Pradesh Minister Sulochana Rawat and her son Vishal Rawat left the Congress and joined the BJP at the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

