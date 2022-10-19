Capt Amarinder ridicules AAP over claiming credit for Verbio plant

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 19 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ridiculed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for claiming credit for the setting up of Verbio AG bio-energy plant in Sangrur district, saying that the project was mooted during his government in 2019.

Reacting to the claims by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Capt Amarinder disclosed that all the modalities for setting up the plant were finalized in 2019 after the presentation by its COO Oliver Ludtke during the Invest Punjab summit in December that year.

The plant, he said, was to start functioning in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, its operations got delayed.



The former Chief Minister said that it was so characteristic of the AAP to claim credit for everything his government had done during four and a half years of his last tenure.

He also shared a screenshot of a December 6, 2019 tweet showing him meeting with Oliver Ludtke.

"COO, Verbio Global, Oliver Ludtke presented his vision of 'Green Gas Revolution' at Invest Punjab. Their upcoming plant near Sangrur would process about 1.10 lakhs tons of paddy straw from 2020. With more such plants Punjab should soon be free from stubble burning," Capt Amarinder had tweeted. (ANI)

