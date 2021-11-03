Capt Amarinder Singh's new party will be the sad ending to his political career: Congress leader

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After Captain Amarinder Singh launched a new party, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday said the former Punjab chief minister's new party will be the sad ending to his political career.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, "It (Capt Amarinder Singh launching new party) will not have any impact. I just visited Punjab. He had a good career with the Congress party. I do not know what inspired him to do this. It will be a sad ending for his political career."

Earlier on Tuesday, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress' ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

Singh had resigned in September as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Asked about the arrest of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Dikshit said, "ED could never prove any case. It is working as a wing of the BJP. BJP just wants to try to weaken the opposition."

On bypolls results, the Congress leader said, "One constant pattern is there that BJP's vote share has reduced. BJP is now in struggling mode. BJP has failed on all fronts like inflation, employment and development. Naturally, it will benefit the opposition. This trend will continue and it will definitely have an effect on the 2024 elections."

He further said the Congress's performance in Himachal Pradesh bypolls will help the party to revive in the hilly states.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP faced a setback as the Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliamentary constituency. Similarly, Congress swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections.

In Karnataka, BJP has won Sindgi Assembly bypolls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress. (ANI)