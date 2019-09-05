Case born out of political vendetta: Karti on P Chidambaram's custodial probe in INX media case

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram on Thursday accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders and termed the action of investigation agencies against his father P Chidambaram in INX media case as "political vendetta".

"There is still long a way to go. We have other legal options. The legal process has got many steps. I have gone through the same thing myself. I still believe that the whole case is born out of political vendetta," he said while speaking to ANI here.

This statement from Karti came after he met P Chidambaram at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office with his mother Nalini Chidambaram in the morning.

The former finance minister is currently in the custody of the CBI in INX Media case. The ED case relates to money laundering angle in the same INX Media matter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by ED.

A Bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, had challenged the order given by the trial court of sending him to the CBI custody.

He is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

