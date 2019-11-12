Case filed against Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly making inciting statement on Ayodhya verdict

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A complaint was on Monday filed against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly making inciting statement following the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya dispute case.

In a landmark judgment, the apex court had last week permitted the Centre to construct a temple at the site where the Babri Masjid once stood, and allot a "prominent and suitable" five-acre plot for Muslims to construct a mosque in Ayodhya.

Following the pronouncement of the verdict, Owaisi said that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible".

"I am not satisfied with the verdict. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation," he had said.

The complaint filed by an advocate Pawan Kumar Yadav at Jahangirabad Police Station alleges that Owaisi gave inciting statement on the verdict. He sought registration of an FIR against him on the charges of sedition. (ANI)

