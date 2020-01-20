Case filed against Shiv Sena MLA, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal for thrashing former corporator

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A case has been registered against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat and Aurangabad Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal for allegedly assaulting a former corporator here.

The former corporator of Sushil Khedkar, also of Shiv Sena, claimed that he was beaten up by party workers for submitting the tender for a road contract.

On receiving the complaint from Khedkar, a case was registered against six including MLA Shirsat, Rajendra Janjal at Vedantnagar Police Station on Sunday.

"The MLA told me not to submit the the tender but still I did. They even asked me to withdraw. Later, the discussion went violent and they thrashed me. I immediately went to Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad to file a complaint," said Khedkar.

Shirsat denied the allegations, saying that Khedkar was beaten up by other party workers. "We had definitely called him to the office for discussion but he was beaten up by other party workers and not by me," said Shirsat.(ANI)

