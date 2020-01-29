Cash distribution in Panchayat elections in Rajasthan, inquiry initiated

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): A inquiry has been initiated in an alleged case of cash distribution to voters in Ganeshpura village of the district during the third phase of the Panchayat elections in the state.

The third phase of the state Panchayat election is scheduled for today (January 29).

"It has come to our knowledge that such a video has gone viral. We have initiated an inquiry in the matter. If we will find something concrete, we'll take tough action against the guilty," Murlidhar Pratihar, Chief Executive Officer, Jila Parishad, Bundi.

A video emerged on Tuesday of a Talera Panchayat meeting where scores of villagers were seen looting Rs 500 notes in favour of a sarpanch candidate in what is considered as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In the viral video, an unidentified person is seen throwing notes in the middle of the crowd and people are were stampeding to collect the notes.

"We will initiate a non-partisan investigation in the matter. Election officials along with police are leaving for Bundi and Talera for the polls of 73 Garm Panchayats for a total of 200 polling booths), said Rajesh Joshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bundi.

All concerned officials have been informed about the development and an investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

