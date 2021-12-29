'Cast 1 crore votes to BJP, we will provide liquor for just Rs 70': Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh unit President Somu Veerraju has said that people in the state will get at Rs 70 if the BJP receives one crore votes in the 2024 state Assembly elections.

His remarks have drawn flak from various political leaders and parties.

"Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party... We will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50," said Veerraju in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Reacting to the statement, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary Ramakrishna said on Wednesday termed Veerraju's statement "highly unfortunate" and alleged that the BJP wanted to harm the health of people by reducing the prices of liquor.





"The statement is unfortunate. BJP is not implementing the promises it made to the people in the state while it is in power at the Centre. It is not reducing prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, etc. They want to reduce the prices of liquor to harm the health of people. It is ironic that how they are telling people to vote for them for cheaper liquor prices but while they are in power, they cannot reduce the prices of essential commodities," Ramakrishna told ANI.

"They earlier wanted to create communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims and Hindus and Christians. But they did not get anything out of it. So now, they are wooing the boozers," he added.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram said that the issue of cheap liquor should not be turned into a poll promise, adding that BJP should rather urge the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfill the promise of a complete liquor ban.



"YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned back from the promises of complete liquor ban and shutdown of all liquor shops that he had made while in opposition. He has increased the liquor prices by 2 times, 3 times. It is being sold at exorbitant prices. While this is a fact that the government is selling liquor at exorbitant prices, BJP should not make the reduction of its prices a poll promise. It is not correct. Rather, they should urge Reddy to fulfill the promises he had made earlier on liquor ban," Ram said. (ANI)


