Cattle smuggling case: Court declares Vinay Mishra 'Proclaimed Offender'

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): A Special Court of Delhi on Monday declared Vinay Mishra, former Trinamool Congress youth wing leader, 'a proclaimed Offender' in the West Bengal cattle smuggling case linked to money laundering.

The Special Judge Raghubir Singh on Monday, while declaring him a proclaimed offender, noted that he was earlier issued summons. A notice had been pasted at his Kolkata residence. Kalighat Police Station had also been informed and an advertisement had been published in a Bengali daily but he did not appear.

The Court passed order on Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea moved through Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana.



Recently, the same Court has extended ED remand of Sehegal Hossain, the former bodyguard of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal, to Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

The Court noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence that is the CBI case, the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and the present accused has been running into JC in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case.

In April, the trial court had taken the cognizance on a chargesheet filed by ED against former Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas Mishra and Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket across India-Bangladesh border.

The trial Court noted that the prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) has been filed by the ED under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of MoneyLaundering Act, 2002 for the commission of an offence under Sections 3 and 70 of PMLA punishable under Section 4 of PMLA.

The Trial Court judge, while took cognizance of the ED chargesheet, said that he had gone through the complaint and the accompanying documents and there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused. Accordingly, the cognizance of the offence under Sections 3 and 70 PMLA punishable under Section 4 PMLA was taken. (ANI)

