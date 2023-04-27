Cattle Smuggling Case: Delhi's Court grants three days custody of Sukanya Mondal to ED

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted three days Custody of Sukanya Mondal to Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate her in the cattle smuggling case. She was arrested yesterday by the ED. Her father is a TMC leader and is in custody in this case.

Special judge Raghubeer Singh granted three days custody after hearing the submission of the special public prosecutor (SPP) Nitesh Rana and defence counsels.

The court has also allowed to the counsel to meet the accused during the ED custody. The court has also directed the ED to get the accused medically examined in every 48 hours.

E D sought three days remand to trace the proceed of crime, to trace the money trail and to identify the modus operandi. She has to be confronted with Anubrata Mondal also.

The SPP submitted that the accused has been arrested yesterday evening. She is the daughter of accused Anubrata Mondal accused in the matter.

Her custody is required to interrogate her to trace the proceed of crime, trace the money trail and to identify the modus operandi adopted by the accused, the SPP argued.

ED said that the custody of the accused is required to ascertain her complicity with other accused persons to trace the proceeds of crime siphoned off through various transactions of sale and purchase of immovable properties.



It is also alleged that the accused is a teacher in West Bengal government. She is actively involved in the business activities as per data collected so far. The total cash proceed of crime deposited in her various bank account and her business entities are worth several crores

The agency also said that the accused is a director and proprietor in some of the firms.

On the other hand, defence counsel Amit Kumar and Ashish Chaudhary opposed the remand. They submitted that the accused in the custody of ED since yesterday. All the interrogations have been done by the agency.

They also argued that the arrested of the accused is illegal as whatever done has been by the father of the accused.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal's default bail plea was recently dismissed by the trial Court and is presently being examined by the Delhi High Court.

Anubrata Mondal, Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal and said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case on July last year.

ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case the court earlier noted that, this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and the some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case. (ANI)

