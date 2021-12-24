Caution, vigilance needed but PM himself should set example : Brinda Karat on rising Omicron cases

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement where he urged the citizens to be 'satark' and 'saavdhaan' in the wake of rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo member Brinda Karat on Friday said that the Prime Minister should himself set an example by doing the same.

Speaking to ANI, Karat said, "There is a dire need of vigilance and caution and the Prime Minister himself should set this example before the citizens. I saw the Prime Minister addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh without a mask."

The former Rajya Sabha MP further said, "If the Prime Minister of the country is himself roaming without a mask, then people will not take his 'vigilance' and 'caution' advice seriously."

Amid Omicron cases crossing the 300 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the efforts to combat COVID-19 and Omicron strain and emphasised the need to be "satark" and "saavdhan" in view of the new variant.

He said the fight against pandemic is not over and people should adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.



"In view of the new variant, we should be 'satark' (alert) and 'saavdhan' (cautious)," the Prime Minister said.

He directed officials to boost health infrastructure in the states at all levels.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced night curfew across the state from December 25 from 11 pm to 5 am. Not more than 200 people are allowed in wedding ceremonies during the curfew. (ANI)





