CBI acting lawfully, but AAP doesn't believe in either court or law: BJP

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its continuous protest against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, terming the party's demonstration as "a drama" and show of "anarchy".

"The CBI (Central Bureau Investigation) is acting lawfully against the corrupt but the AAP does not seem to believe in law, Constitution and the people," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference here.

Manish Sisodia on Monday was sent to the CBI remand till March 4 in the case of alleged irregularities and corruption in excise policy.

Bhatia further said that if the AAP claims that action against Sisodia is politically motivated, they should challenge it in the Supreme Court.

"They should challenge the action in the SC if they (AAP) claim it to be politically motivated," the BJP leader said.

He further described the AAP as the "Arajak Apradh Party" (anarchic, criminal party).



Hitting out at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Everyone knows that Sisodia holds the portfolio of many departments. What kind of drama is being played? Kejriwal seems to have taken oath on the Constitution to destroy it."

The court on Monday granted 5 days' remand of Sisodia to the CBI till March 4, to interrogate him in the excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday.

Taking a jibe at Sisodia, Bhatia said, "He has drowned the city in liquor. The people of Delhi are telling Sisodia, 'Chacha khana khao ya na khao, par rishwat mat khao' (Eat food or not, but don't take bribes)."

However, AAP has called the CBI's action against Sisodia a 'politically motivated move.'

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the central government has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia only due to "political reasons" and to hide the scams done by the Modi government.

"CBI didn't get anything even after repeated raids and searches. Modi government has arrested Sisodia only because of political reasons and only to hide its scams. His arrest has come at a time when there is a demand of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Parliament. It all has been done only to divert attention from this issue," Singh said. (ANI)

