CBI asks TMC Birbhum district chief to appear in connection with cattle smuggling case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday sent a notice to Anubrata Mondal, who is Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Birbhum district chief and known to be a close aide of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, sources said.

Mondal has been asked to appear in the CBI office at Nizam's Palace in Kolkata on Monday, August 8.

The CBI on September 21, 2020, had arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) commandant, in connection with illegal cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the scanner during the investigation of the case, the sources added.

The latest development comes in te backdrop of a bitter BJP-TMC fight over case being investigated by central agencies. Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was earlier arrested by the ED following which the TMC government removed him from the cabinet.

While the BJP has attacked the TMC government accusing it of corruption, the TMC has claimed that there was an attempt to tarnish the party's image. (ANI)