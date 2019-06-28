Representative image
CBI books ex-Arunachal CM's brother, others on corruption charges

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Nabam Hari, the brother of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, his wife Nabam Hary and some PWD officials in the state on charges of corruption and irregularities in awarding government contracts, officials said on Friday.
In 2017, CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry to look into allegations against Tuki, who was then PWD minister and awarded 11 government contracts to his kith and kin in 2005 for personal gains.
Tuki served as Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister from November 2011 to January 2016 and again for a brief period from July 2016 to September 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:16 IST

Congress opposes extension of President's rule in J and K

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The Congress on Friday opposed the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir and blamed the "incompatible" alliance of BJP and PDP for the current security situation in the state.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:12 IST

Indore: Municipality removes posters favouring BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday removed the posters favouring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who had attacked a Municipal Corporation officer here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:07 IST

Tight security arrangements made for Amarnath Yatra: Official

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Authorities have made tight security arrangements for the safety of pilgrims during the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra from July 1 which will be conducted under the surveillance of CCTV cameras at vantage points.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:02 IST

North and South Goa to receive heavy rainfall

Panaji (Goa) [India], 28th Jun (ANI): IMD on Friday predicted rain and thundershowers in North Goa and South Goa.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:54 IST

Expenditure on Kudankulam project more than production: Kamal Haasan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiyam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Friday raised questions on Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant and said the expenditure on the project is more than the production.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:52 IST

Tejashwi's absence in Assembly triggers criticism

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 28 (ANI): As the monsoon session of Bihar Assembly began on Friday, RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was not present in the House, triggering criticism from rivals.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:48 IST

Kolkata: Cricket racket busted, 2 arrested

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Kolkata police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two men and was searching for other gang members.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:47 IST

BJP calls minority appeasement, Mamata's 'dining halls for...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The BJP on Friday called Mamata Banerjee government's decision to construct mid-day meal dining halls in state-run schools with over 70 percent Muslim students a political move to appease the minority.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:46 IST

Congress lags behind BJP in paying tribute to ex-PM Narasimha Rao

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Congress was seen lagging behind the ruling BJP in paying homage to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:46 IST

SC refuses to interfere in petition filed by Devinder Sehrawat

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the petition filed by rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devinder Sehrawat, challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi assembly speaker under the anti-defection law.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:42 IST

Election in J-K by the end of 2019: Shah

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that restoring an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir was government's top priority and Assembly elections could be held by the end of the year.

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:26 IST

Maharashtra govt files caveat in SC over Maratha quota

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Maharashtra government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Friday to ensure that it does not go unheard in case anyone challenges the Bombay High Court order upholding the reservation to Maratha community in the state.

