CBI books former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki on charges of corruption

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked Nabam Tuki, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on charges of corruption.

A case has been registered against Nabam Tuki and his brother Nabam Tagam on the allegations that Nabam Tuki awarded a government project worth Rs 3.20 cr to his brother in 2003 for wrongful gain without following the norms and inviting tenders. (ANI)

