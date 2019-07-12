New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked Nabam Tuki, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on charges of corruption.
A case has been registered against Nabam Tuki and his brother Nabam Tagam on the allegations that Nabam Tuki awarded a government project worth Rs 3.20 cr to his brother in 2003 for wrongful gain without following the norms and inviting tenders. (ANI)
CBI books former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki on charges of corruption
ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:22 IST
